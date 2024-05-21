Ghaziabad Councillor Booked For Beating Up Street Vendor, Husband After She Asks Him To Pay Dues; Video

PM

In a shocking incident, a local councillor and his supporters in Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad severly beat up a couple, who sell cigarattes and cold drinks on a makeshift stall.

The video of the incident has surfaced online.

According to reports, a lady shopkeeper has accused the local councillor and his brother of abusing and severely beating her. The couple went to the Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint with the Sahibabad police. They allege that the accused, along with others, threatened to kill them. The police have registered a case under various sections, including rioting, molestation, and robbery, and have started an investigation.

The woman lives in Mohan Nagar with her husband and two sons. The couple works as security guards at a closed factory. They also run a tea shop outside the factory. It is alleged that Councillor Sudhir Kumar demands six thousand rupees as a fee for allowing them to set up the shop.

On Sunday night, the councillor arrived at the shop with his two brothers and took some items without paying. When the couple asked for the money, he became furious, abused them, and threatened to remove their shop. It is alleged that when the woman protested, they misbehaved with her and beat her.

It is further alleged that the councillor’s brother snatched gold jewelry from her ears and nose and robbed three thousand rupees. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday night against Councillor Sudhir, his brother Sandeep, and unknown persons under various sections including assault, rioting, molestation, and robbery.

ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay stated that a case has been registered based on the complaint and action will be taken based on the investigation.

After they came to know about FIR being filed against them, the councillor and other officials arrived at the police station late at night. They all protested the registration of the case. The councillors expressed their displeasure to ACP Rajneesh Upadhyay and Station In-charge Ajay Chaudhary. During this time, there was a heated exchange between the ACP and the councillors.