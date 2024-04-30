 'Aap 10 Saal Se H*j*d* Ban Kar...': VIP's Mukesh Sahani Sparks Controversy By Using Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi In Patna
Mukesh Sahani, whose party is part of the INDIA alliance, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, using unparliamentary language against him.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani has sparked controversy after he used objectionable language while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the media in Patna.

Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, political parties are continuously indulging in attacks and counter-attacks against each other.

The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance are accusing the leaders of the INDIA alliance of playing with reservation. At the same time, the leaders of the INDIA alliance are saying that the NDA government is trying to end reservation.

When a reporter mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, in which he allegedly said that the Congress party has taken away reservation from the OBC community in Karnataka and given it to Muslims, and opposition parties are planning to do the same in Bihar. In response, Sahani made derogatory remarks about PM Modi.

Sahni said, "We are feeling ashamed that the Prime Minister of our country is lying like this just to win the country's elections. He should first be held accountable for how much work has been done on the promises he made during the elections. If something feels wrong to him, he should change it. ... Brother, have you been clapping for ten years? You have been in government for ten years, why didn't you implement the Mandal Commission? Why wasn't Kakasaheb Kalelkar's report implemented? Have you been clapping as a eunuch for ten years?"

