Nitish Kumar recommends Governor to remove Mukesh Sahani from Bihar Cabinet

PATNA: The Animal Husbandry Minister and president of VIP ( Vikassheel Insaan Party), Mukesh Sahni is now no more VIP as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening recommended his dismissal as demanded by the BJP state president, Sanjay Jaiswal.

His party is now no more a partner in NDA, Jaiswal said. VIP had four MLAs in assembly, one died last year and the remaining three joined BJP on Friday.

Chief Minister sent a letter to the Governor, Fagu Chauhan seeking dismissal of Sahani from his cabinet.

BJP had started a campaign against Sahni since he had fielded candidates against the BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bihar legislative council elections and by-elections to assembly from Bochaha seat.

BJP on Sunday demanded a probe into the working of the Animal Husbandry ministry alleging during Sahni's period, large-scale irregularities took place.

Prem Ranjan Patel, principal spokesman of BJP alleged Sahni was engaged in promoting his business interests in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:24 PM IST