 Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

"We can confirm that four Naxals have been killed and many others were injured in the ongoing operation with the forces in the Narayanpur district. All security personnel are safe," the officer added.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Narayanpur: Four Naxals were gunned down in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Sharing details of the ongoing exchange of fire, a police officer informed that a joint security team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation.

"The encounter between personnel from the DRG and STF and Naxalites is underway in Abujhmad of Narayanpur-Kanker border area since this morning," the officer told ANI.

"We can confirm that four Naxals have been killed and many others were injured in the ongoing operation with the forces in the Narayanpur district. All security personnel are safe," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Modi Govt Has Eliminated Terrorism From Country, Naxalism On Verge Of Ending, Says Amit Shah
article-image

Earlier, on April 5, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The exchange of fire went down in a forest in the Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, an officer said.

"The operation was launched on the basis of inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. At the end of the exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, a man, and his weapon were recovered from the spot," the official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Visakhapatnam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results &...

Visakhapatnam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results &...

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh Encounter: 4 Naxals Gunned Down By Security Forces In Narayanpur

'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech...

'India Aiming To Become Superpower While We Are Begging For Funds': Pak Opposition Leader's Speech...

Live Breaking News Updates: MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS For His Involvement In 'Sexual...

Live Breaking News Updates: MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS For His Involvement In 'Sexual...

'Aap 10 Saal Se H*j*d* Ban Kar...': VIP's Mukesh Sahani Sparks Controversy By Using Derogatory...

'Aap 10 Saal Se H*j*d* Ban Kar...': VIP's Mukesh Sahani Sparks Controversy By Using Derogatory...