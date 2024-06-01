Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: News24-Today’s Chanakya Predicts 33 Seats For Mahayuti; MVA To Settle With 15

The battle for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats commenced on April 19, 2024, progressing through five phases of voting. The last phase concluded on May 20, 2024. The initial four phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Maharashtra holds the second-largest number of Lok Sabha seats after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

Key Alliances & Candidates

Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) consists of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), facing off against the Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Notable candidates include Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from Nagpur, Piyush Goyal (BJP) from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) from Baramati, and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kalyan.

Voter Turnout

The total voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.33%. The Gadchiroli–Chimur seat had the highest turnout at 71.88%. The fifth phase recorded the lowest turnout at 56.89%.

Maharashtra Exit Polls Result 2024

Here is what the major exit polls projection for Maharashtra:

News24-Today’s Chanakya

Mahayuti: 33

MVA: 15

Others: 0

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

Maharashtra 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 23 seats, NCP managed to secure 4 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed 18 seats and Congress won only 1 seat. The BJP led NDA alliance emerged victorious with 41 seats in the state.

Maharashtra 2014 Lok Sabha Results

The result was more or less similar in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections as well, with the BJP winning 23 seats in the state. The NCP managed to win mere 4 seats, Congress won just 2 seats and Shiv Sena won 18 seats. This means that the BJP led alliance managed to secure 42 seats in the state.

The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.