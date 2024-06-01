Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Republic-Matrize Predicts 30-36 Seats For NDA; INDIA At 13-19 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: 'MVA Will Get 30-35 Seats,' Says Shiv Sena UBT's Anil Desai |

Mumbai: The fight for the 48 seats in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on 19 April, with the state coming out to vote in five phases. The final phase of polling was held on May 20, 2024. The dates of the first four phases were April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13 respectively. Maharashtra has the second highest seats across the nation, just before Uttar Pradesh which stands at a total of 80 seats.

Following INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said, "...We will get 30-35 seats (out of in Maharashtra." Congress President Kharge has said that INDIA alliance will win "at least 295 seats" in Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra Exit Polls Result 2024

Here is what the major exit polls projection for Maharashtra:

1. Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India

NDA:

INDI Alliance:

Others:

2. News24-Today’s Chanakya

NDA:

INDI Alliance:

Others:

3. ABP-C-Voter

NDA: 22-26

INDI Alliance: 23-24

Others:

4. Republic-Matrize

NDA: 30-36

INDI Alliance: 13-19

Others: 0

5. TIMES NOW: CNX

NDA:

INDI Alliance:

Others:

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

Key Alliances & Candidates

The key alliances fighting in the state include Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance including BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Some of the key candidates include Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from the Nagpur seat who stood victorious in the last two elections and is now eyeing his third victory. Other than him, Piyush Goyal (BJP) is contesting from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP- SP), daughter of Sharad Pawar stood from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), son of CM Eknath Shinde from the Kalyan seat.

Voter Turnout

After all five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra reported 61.33% voter turnout, with the Gadchiroli–Chimur seat witnessing the highest voter turnout in the state at 71.88%. The fifth phase saw the lowest voter turnout in the state amongst the four phases with 56.89% coming out to vote.

Maharashtra 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 23 seats, NCP managed to secure 4 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed 18 seats and Congress won only 1 seat. The BJP led NDA alliance emerged victorious with 41 seats in the state.

Maharashtra 2014 Lok Sabha Results

The result was more or less similar in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections as well, with the BJP winning 23 seats in the state. The NCP managed to win mere 4 seats, Congress won just 2 seats and Shiv Sena won 18 seats. This means that the BJP led alliance managed to secure 42 seats in the state.

The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.