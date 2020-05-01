Lockdown 3.0: Lockdown extended for two more weeks - what we know so far

On Friday the Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to extend the lockdown by two more week.

This will be the third phase, since the pan-India ockdown began at the end of March.

The notice issued by the MHA said that the decision had been taken following a comprehensive review and was taken keeping in mind the way the lockdown measures have led to "significant gains" when it came to India's progress in tackling the situation.

"MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the distincts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones," the notice added.

The next phase of lockdown, according to the MHA will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.