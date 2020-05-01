Coronavirus in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai: Which of these cities are in red, orange or green zones?

The Ministry of Health on Friday relseased an entire list of zones across the country that constituted red, orange and green zones. While red zones are the most prone to coronavirus, green zones have not reported a single case in the past 21 days.
Maharashtra, which has the most number of coronavirus cases reported in the country has Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in the red zones, and it's highly unlikely that the lockdown will not be lifted after May 3. Other cities in the red zone include national capital New Delhi.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 addressed the nation for the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Addressing the nation, he said that the lockdown will go until Sunday.
Till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.
The PM also met chief ministers from various states earlier this week, with some of them suggesting that the lockdwon be extended for some more time.
