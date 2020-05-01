Coronavirus in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai: Which of these cities are in red, orange or green zones?

The Ministry of Health on Friday relseased an entire list of zones across the country that constituted red, orange and green zones. While red zones are the most prone to coronavirus, green zones have not reported a single case in the past 21 days.

Maharashtra, which has the most number of coronavirus cases reported in the country has Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in the red zones, and it's highly unlikely that the lockdown will not be lifted after May 3. Other cities in the red zone include national capital New Delhi.