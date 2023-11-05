Lawlessness In Bengaluru: Woman Govt Officer Stabbed To Death At Residence While Husband Was Away

37-year-old Karnataka government officer, Prathima, stabbed to death at her home |

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old Karnataka government officer, Prathima, was hacked to death in her own house on Saturday (November 4). She worked at the post of Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology department. The murder appears to be pre-planned, as per circumstantial evidence, said reports.

As per reports, unidentified assailants entered her house when the officer's husband was away and stabbed her to death.

The incident was reported in Subramanya Pura Police Station in Bengaluru.

Preliminary reports suggest those involved in illegal mining are suspected to have ordered the killing of the officer. However, Police is still probing the case and an official word in the case is awaited.

Illegal sand mining menace in Karnataka

The menace of illegal sand mining has been plaguing Karnataka for long. Illegal mining across coastal regions continues unabated despite governments in Karnataka promising measures to stop it.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)