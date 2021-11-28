Law and order in Mumbai gone to potholes of city roads, says BJP's Chitra Wagh over Kurla rape case

Condemning the law and order in Maharashtra's Mumbai over the alleged rape and murder case of a 20-year-old girl in Kurla, BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Saturday said that the incident is a failure of law and order situation in the city which has "gone to the potholes on the roads".

Speaking with ANI, Wagh said, "This Kurla incident is another failure of Law and order situation. It seems that like potholes on Mumbai roads; the law and order situation has also gone to the potholes." Referring to the 11 point Circular of the Mumbai Police, released after the Sakinaka rape incident, for prevention of further incidents like that one, Wagh said, "Mumbai was known to be the safest city for girls and women, but unfortunately, the situation has changed now. After the Sakinaka rape incident, the Mumbai Police commissioner had issued an 11 point Circular for preventing such incidents, but to no avail; the Kurla incident is just another repetition." The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials.

As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," says a police official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:30 AM IST