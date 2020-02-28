Latest news on Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 25,000 ex-gratia for people whose houses were burnt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Rs 25,000 ex-gratia for the people whose houses were completely or substantially burnt during the violence.
"People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD dept & we'll make an effort to get them their balance cheque," Kejriwal said.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister also said that they have made special arrangements for the people whose houses have been destroyed.
He said, "We've made arrangements for accommodation at our 9 Rain Baseras, & local community centers for people whose houses are completely burnt down or those who can't go back to their home. If needed, we'll also arrange temporary tents for people."
The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that they are distributing food on a large scale. "There are 4 subdivisions there. Normally there would have been 4 SDMs, but now we've appointed 18 SDMs there. They're going among the public and talking to them. We're distributing food on a large scale," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of all those who have been killed and Rs 5 lakh for all those injured in the violence that rocked Northeast Delhi. He also assured the injured that the Delhi government would bear all the expenses of their treatment.
The Delhi Police on Friday said that they have registered 123 FIRs so far and around 630 people have been detained or arrested. They have registered 25 FIRs in connection with firearms.
The death toll in the violence has gone up to 42 after four more fatalities were recorded at the GTB Hospital on Friday.
