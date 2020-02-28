Latest news on Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 25,000 ex-gratia for people whose houses were burnt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Rs 25,000 ex-gratia for the people whose houses were completely or substantially burnt during the violence.

"People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD dept & we'll make an effort to get them their balance cheque," Kejriwal said.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister also said that they have made special arrangements for the people whose houses have been destroyed.

He said, "We've made arrangements for accommodation at our 9 Rain Baseras, & local community centers for people whose houses are completely burnt down or those who can't go back to their home. If needed, we'll also arrange temporary tents for people."