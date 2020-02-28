ISIS using viral image of Muslim man being beaten by Hindus in Delhi violence: NYT journalist

An image of a Muslim man being beaten up by a mob during the violence in Northeast Delhi went viral all over social media. The picture was clicked by a photographer from Reuters. "People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi," said the caption.

Now, the terrorist organisation ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) have turned this picture into a poster and are circulating it, asking the Muslim community to unite and join the terrorist organisation's cause.

Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times Correspondent covering ISIS and violent extremism tweeted the image. She wrote, "Unsurprisingly, the viral image of a Muslim man being beaten by a Hindu mob in Delhi has now been repurposed by ISIS, in a poster justifying retaliatory violence in “Wilayat al-Hind,” the Caliphate’s “Indian Province.”