ISIS using viral image of Muslim man being beaten by Hindus in Delhi violence: NYT journalist

An image of a Muslim man being beaten up by a mob during the violence in Northeast Delhi went viral all over social media. The picture was clicked by a photographer from Reuters. "People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi," said the caption.
Now, the terrorist organisation ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) have turned this picture into a poster and are circulating it, asking the Muslim community to unite and join the terrorist organisation's cause.
Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times Correspondent covering ISIS and violent extremism tweeted the image. She wrote, "Unsurprisingly, the viral image of a Muslim man being beaten by a Hindu mob in Delhi has now been repurposed by ISIS, in a poster justifying retaliatory violence in “Wilayat al-Hind,” the Caliphate’s “Indian Province.”
Twitter users weren't surprised as this wasn't the first time that the ISIS have tried to provoke the Muslim community. "Indian Muslims have always been a bulwark against ISIS/ Al Qaeda’s radicalisation efforts precisely because of the very syncretic culture that communal violence seeks to demolish through hate and polarization. Hasn’t worked before, must not work ever," wrote journalist Maya Mirchandani.
Writer Rahul Pandita said, "Not surprised. We have brought this on ourselves with total failure of law and order. Also important to remember: the mastermind of Amroha module of ISIS, Mufti Mohammed Suhail, came from Jaffrabad in Northeast Delhi."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
On Friday, the Delhi High Court sought a response of the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party government on a PIL seeking NIA probe under the unlawful activities law into the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The death toll in the Delhi's violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital on Friday, officials said.
More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.
