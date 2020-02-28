Delhi Violence: The curious case of the absconding gunman Shahrukh

The mystery behind the man who brandished gun during Delhi violence continues, after the police on Thursday said that they are yet to arrest the man. Delhi Police's statement came two days after reports had surfaced saying the man was arrested on February 25.

The cops later had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh. During the violent clashes which broke out in northeast Delhi, Shahrukh was seen brandishing and shooting with a gun. The incident took place on February 24, the man in red shirt was seen shooting as protestors clashed over the controversial citizenship law, the CAA.

Shahrukh was caught on camera while brandishing a firearm and pressing it to the chest of a security personnel. He had also allegedly fired several rounds in the air. As per reports on February 25, Shahrukh, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was detained by the Delhi Police. He was charged with firing 8 rounds at Northeast Delhi's violent protests on Monday.