Delhi Violence: The curious case of the absconding gunman Shahrukh

The mystery behind the man who brandished gun during Delhi violence continues, after the police on Thursday said that they are yet to arrest the man. Delhi Police's statement came two days after reports had surfaced saying the man was arrested on February 25.
The cops later had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh. During the violent clashes which broke out in northeast Delhi, Shahrukh was seen brandishing and shooting with a gun. The incident took place on February 24, the man in red shirt was seen shooting as protestors clashed over the controversial citizenship law, the CAA.
Shahrukh was caught on camera while brandishing a firearm and pressing it to the chest of a security personnel. He had also allegedly fired several rounds in the air. As per reports on February 25, Shahrukh, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was detained by the Delhi Police. He was charged with firing 8 rounds at Northeast Delhi's violent protests on Monday.
But later on February 27, Delhi Police sources told news agency ANI that Shahrukh has not been arrested and search for him continued.
As per IANS, an officer in the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police on Thursday said they were raiding the possible hideouts of Shahrukh.
On social media, most people were baffled by the statements and many questioned it. Netizens took to Twitter and started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. And the tweets that have been doing rounds are hilarious.
Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
Violent clashes broke out in the Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad neighbourhoods of northeast Delhi on Monday as protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law clashed and threw stones at each other.
At least 39 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence.