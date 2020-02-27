'My name is going to be spoiled': Anurag Mishra who was doxxed on social media as Delhi gunman Shahrukh

Anurag Mishra, who was doxxed on social media as Delhi gunman Mohammad Shahrukh, posted multiple videos on Facebook in opposition to the various social media posts doing the rounds that he was the gunman who opened fire in Delhi's Jafarabad on Monday, February 24.
In a video, Mishra who is an actor said that his name is now going to be spoiled forever. In another video, the Mumbai resident said, "How can one not see the difference between him and me."
Taking to Facebook, Anurag also said that he will take action against those who had spread fake news against him. "Kaun hai a kya hai a par jo bhi hai a galat kar raha hai mai sabhi ke khilaf karyawai karunga aur mere khilaf jhuthi khabar failane wale ko bulkul nahi chodunga," he wrote.
There are various social media posts which claim that the Delhi gunman wasn't Mohammad Shahrukh, but Anurag Mishra. A post in Hindi said, "Shahrukh turned out to be Anurag Mishra. Look at the Islamophobia of police and media. What a propaganda it was!"
Not just social media posts, but even NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar cited social media and said that the gunman's name is Anurag Mishra. Ravish said, "Police is clearly saying he is Shahrukh, but you can see on social media, people are calling him Anurag Mishra."
On Monday, visuals of a man who opened fire in Delhi's Jafarabad area on went viral on social media. Later, the police detained the man and identified him as Mohammad Shahrukh from Shahdara.
"The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi today has been identified as Shahrukh," told Delhi Police.
Violent clashes had erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in Northeast Delhi on Monday, which led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days.
The death toll has risen to 34 after one person passed away at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara on Thursday
