Delhi violence: CBSE postpones board exams scheduled on February 28, 29 in Northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed board exams for class 10 and 12, scheduled on February 28 and 29 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi.
In a press note, notified that the exams in the rest of Delhi shall be coducted as per the schedule. The board also said that the next date of exam for the students in Northeast Delhi will be notified soon.
The board said that there will be no change in exam schedule of class 10, 12 across Delhi from March 2 onwards.
Earlier, the CBSE had posponed the exams for Class 10 and 12 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi on February 26 and 27.
Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi had requested the CBSE to postpone the board exams. "In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia had tweeted.
Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in Northeast Delhi on Monday, which led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days.
The death toll has risen to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials. "Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department told.
More than 200 people have been injured in the violence.
