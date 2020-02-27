Delhi violence: CBSE postpones board exams scheduled on February 28, 29 in Northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed board exams for class 10 and 12, scheduled on February 28 and 29 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi.

In a press note, notified that the exams in the rest of Delhi shall be coducted as per the schedule. The board also said that the next date of exam for the students in Northeast Delhi will be notified soon.

The board said that there will be no change in exam schedule of class 10, 12 across Delhi from March 2 onwards.

Earlier, the CBSE had posponed the exams for Class 10 and 12 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi on February 26 and 27.