Latest coronavirus update in India: Extended vacation for all primary schools in Delhi as govt orders closure till March 31

With coronavirus cases on the rise in India, schools in Delhi have been instructed to stay closed till the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that all primary schools in the city would remain shut as a "precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children".

This, he added, applied to all primary schools, be it a private school, a government run school or one that was aided or run by the Municipal Corporations.