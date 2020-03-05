‘Listing toxic affiliations won’t prevent you from being hit by the contagion’: Shashi Tharoor trolls WB BJP over Modi-Coronavirus masks

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday confirmed that 29 were tested positive for Coronavirus in the country till March 4.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said: "Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation." Highlighting steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus scare, he said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)." The Union Minister also spoke on revised travel advisory issued by the government and said: "All arriving from abroad, including the United Nations officials and others exempted from visa restrictions, will also undergo airport screening." He added that self-declaration forms mandatory for all passengers arriving from abroad.

He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Giving details of the evacuation of Indian citizens by Air India and Indian Air Force, he said: "The government is also monitoring matter of Indians stranded in Iran." "More than 9,200 calls have been attended on the helpline number on Coronavirus," he said.

Planning to buy or sell something on online marketplaces and e-commerce portals? Be sure to cross check and verify the credentials of the person with whom you are striking a deal, or you may fell prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who are constantly updating methods to siphon off money.

Despite alerts, another buyer became the latest target of the online fraud.

Offering to sell a Honda Activa bike for Rs.18,000 on the platform of a reputed online portal, a fraudster duped a 43-year-old Bhayandar resident of Rs. 72,184.

The victim, Shravan Jain, came across an advertisement posted on the online marketplace, inviting buyers for a sparingly used Honda Activa 5G bike. As Jain was interested, he contacted the seller who told him that was willing to sell the bike for Rs.18,000 as he had been transferred from Mumbai to Bangalore. After striking the deal, the seller initially asked Jain to deposit Rs.3,500 for a gate pass for the bike from the cargo complex.

The conman claimed that he had encountered some problem due to the faulty mode of payment, to which the victim obliged. As instructed and assured of a repayment of the access amount, Jain went on to make multiple transactions towards advance and delivery charges and ended up paying a total of Rs.72,184.

When the “seller” demanded more money, Jain realized he was duped and registered a complaint with the Navghar police. While a case under sections 420 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects, investigators were trying to track the phone numbers and details of the bank accounts in which the money had been deposited.