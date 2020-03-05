Latest Coronavirus India news: External affairs minister S Jaishankar asks families of Indians stuck in Iran to 'keep faith'; says working on logistics

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that an Indian medical team will reach Iran today and the authorities are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there amid coronavirus outbreak.

External Affairs Minister took to Twitter and said, "Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities."