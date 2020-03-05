Latest Coronavirus India news: External affairs minister S Jaishankar asks families of Indians stuck in Iran to 'keep faith'; says working on logistics

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that an Indian medical team will reach Iran today and the authorities are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there amid coronavirus outbreak.
External Affairs Minister took to Twitter and said, "Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities."
"Group of Ministers constantly monitoring progress. Understand the concern of families. Keep faith," he said in another tweet.
Iran said Wednesday that the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic, the highest death toll in the world outside of China.
In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan. While giving a break-up for 28 coronavirus cases in India, Union Health Minister said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. On the other hand, e-commerce payment system Paytm's employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)