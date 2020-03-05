Coronavirus update in India: Staff of Fortis Hospital, Ramada Hotel in Jaipur test negative for COVID-19

The Indian government on Wednesday said that all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a press conference on Wednesday said that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports. While giving a break-up for 28 coronavirus cases in India, Union Health Minister said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. On the other hand, e-commerce payment system Paytm's employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.

China’s coronavirus death toll has crossed 3,000 and the total number of confirmed cases has jumped to over 80,400. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "undiminished vigilance", saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress.

(Inputs from Agencies)