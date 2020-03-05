Latest news on coronavirus in India: Health Ministry issues advisory to schools to avoid large gathering of students

"Ask parents not to send child back to school till advised so by the treating doctor," the advisory said. It has also asked schools to place alcohol-based hand sanitiser at various spots and advised monitoring students staying in hostels. The ministry also asked them to ensure availability of soap and water in restrooms at all times.

It also urged for maintaining simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene like washing hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water and using alcohol-based hand sanitiser. "Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue/handkerchief when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands afterwards. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with coughing or sneezing," said the advisory.

The advisory further stated frequently touched surfaces like door knobs, switches, desktops, hand railing should be disinfected. It said that anybody having signs and symptoms (cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing) to contact the dedicated helpline numbers at 011-23978046 or visit public health facility with a mask or mouth covered.