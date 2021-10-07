Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police issues summons to Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish

New Delhi: Law is catching up with Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish. Booked for murder in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, he has been finally summoned for questioning by the UP police.

The police got into the act after the Supreme Court asked the State of UP about arrests and action taken in the case.

He has been asked to come for questioning as soon as possible and more action against him will follow, Lakshmi Singh, the Inspector General of Lucknow Zone, told a TV channel.

Four farmers were run over on Sunday when a speeding SUV belonging to the minister's family ploughed into a group of protesters. Both the minister and his son have denied that they were present at the spot, though the former has admitted that the SUV belonged to his family.

The FIR also states that Ashish Mishra had opened fire at the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and he was also present in the car that ran over the farmers.

According to media reports, two cartridges were recovered from the spot where the farmers and a journalist were killed. But the police, citing the post-mortem reports, have claimed no gunshot injury was detected.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's suo motu hearing on Thursday, the UP Government also set up a one-member Inquiry Commission of retired High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava. It has a mandate to complete the probe into the killings at Lakhimpur Kheri within two months.

This is as per an understanding reached with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who helped the police end the blockade at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:29 PM IST