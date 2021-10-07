e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

'Another Lakhimpur in making?': As protesting farmer in Haryana 'hit' by BJP MP Nayab Saini's car, netizens raise questions

FPJ Web Desk
Farmers in Haryana have claimed that one person was injured after a car they reportedly belonging to BJP MP Nayab Saini hit people protesting against the centre's farm laws, various reports stated.

The injured farmer was admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh near Ambala, where the incident took place. He has been released after treatment, report by NDTV said.

As per reports, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and other party leaders, including state Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma, were attending the event held at the Saini Bhawan in Naraingarh. The alleged incident happened after the event concluded and the convoy of cars were exiting the area.

As the event concluded, and the convoy of cars exited the area, one of the vehicles allegedly hit a farmer. A large group had gathered outside Saini Bhawan to protest the BJP leaders' visit.

This comes days after four of the eight killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident were farmers who were reportedly mowed down by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra's convoy.

The news has enraged public across India who are also horrified at the state of affairs in the country.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Watch: New video shows minister's vehicle mowing down Lakhimpur farmers; netizens question 'if this...

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:32 PM IST
