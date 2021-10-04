Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Truce with farmers reached, compensation of Rs 45 lakh and judicial enquiry announced

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government and the agitating farmers in Lakhimpur have reached to a compromise on Monday with the former announcing compensation and judicial enquiry in the matter.

The state government has announced Rs 45 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased farmers and others. Besides, it has also announced to give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the incident. The officials and the farmer leaders held six rounds of discussions in Lakhimpur for several hours and finally agreed on four points. After this, the farmers ended their dharna and agitation in Lakhimpur.

It may be mentioned that eight people including four farmers died in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra rammed into a procession organized to protest against farm laws. This incident had sent shock waves in the entire state with the entire opposition as well farmers had hit the road in protest against this incident.

To dose the fire the state government had sent its top officials including Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order Prashant Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Personnel and Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi to control the situation and pacify the agitating farmers. On behalf of farmers, the spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait held talks with UP officials.

As per the announcement made by the state government after the talks with farmers, Rs 45 lakh would be given to family of deceased in Lakhimpur. Besides one of the family member would be given government job. A retired high court judge would conduct enquiry into the incident. The state government has assured that action would be taken against those named in FIR lodged in this case. It may be mentioned that FIR had been lodged in this case in the local police station under section 302 and 307 against Ashish Mishra alias Monu who is the son of union home minister for state Ajay Mishra.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:10 PM IST