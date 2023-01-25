e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 8 weeks interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 8 weeks interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 2021 in which eight people were mowed down at Tikunia area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Ashish Mishra | ANI File Photo
Follow us on

Delhi: Supreme Court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case with conditions on Wednesday. Ashish is the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

UP government opposed Ashish Mishra's bail plea earlier

The Uttar Pradesh government on Jan 19 opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 2021 in which eight people were mowed down at Tikunia area.

Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.

“It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

The Supreme Court reserved order on the plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court order which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

About Lakhimpur Kheri violence

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

Read Also
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP shocker! Drunk man throws his 4 kids in canal in Kasganj, 3 survive; held

UP shocker! Drunk man throws his 4 kids in canal in Kasganj, 3 survive; held

Tamil Nadu aims for 100% placements in government, aided colleges

Tamil Nadu aims for 100% placements in government, aided colleges

Chhattisgarh: Couple hugging and indulging in PDA on a 'stolen bike' held in Durg after video goes...

Chhattisgarh: Couple hugging and indulging in PDA on a 'stolen bike' held in Durg after video goes...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 8 weeks interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 8 weeks interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish

Viral Video: Almost naked European man roams in G-string thong on Goa beach, local confronts him

Viral Video: Almost naked European man roams in G-string thong on Goa beach, local confronts him