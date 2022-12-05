Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Ashish Mishra | ANI File Photo

Ashish Mishra, son of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, will face trial for allegedly running over farmers with his SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year.

As per an NDTV report, a local court today rejected Mishra's appeal to be dropped from case, the charges for which will be framed on Tuesday.

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.