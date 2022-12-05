e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Ashish Mishra | ANI File Photo
Follow us on

Ashish Mishra, son of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, will face trial for allegedly running over farmers with his SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year.

As per an NDTV report, a local court today rejected Mishra's appeal to be dropped from case, the charges for which will be framed on Tuesday.

Read Also
Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC refuses Ajay Mishra's plea to transfer UP govt appeal
article-image

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

Read Also
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 2 weeks to UP govt to file response on Ashish Mishra's plea...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Purpose of charity must not be conversion', SC on plea against forced conversion

'Purpose of charity must not be conversion', SC on plea against forced conversion

NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins today; know details here

NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins today; know details here

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase-2: 50.51 percent voter turnout till 3 pm

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase-2: 50.51 percent voter turnout till 3 pm