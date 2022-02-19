Kolkata: Students protest over Aliah University student Anis Khan’s death in Park Circus

Kolkata: Seven points crossing of Park Circus area in Kolkata turned into a battlefield after students of Aliah University held a candlelight march protesting Aliah University student Anis Khan’s death in Howrah’s Amta on Friday night.

According to the student, Anis was a ‘protesting’ student and always used to get threats from the Trinamool Congress.

“Is protesting wrong? If not then what wrong did Anis do? Why did he get killed? His murders should be punished,” said a protesting student and Anis’ friend.

Another friend of Anis claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters threatened Anis and always stopped him from helping people in the neighbourhood.

According to Salaam Khan, Anis’s father, four men on Friday night dressed as police visited their place and asked for Anis.

“Four men came to our house around 1 am and started banging the gate. They were shouting Anis’s name. I knew he had gone out in the evening, I didn’t know if he had returned. Then three of them went up to the terrace and one of them had stopped me at the staircase. Then my son was found lying dead on the ground,” said Anis’s father.

According to Anis’s neighbours, the police had pushed Anis from the roof. Some even claimed that the police didn’t even collect blood samples of the deceased student.

However, police claimed that no police were sent from Amta and Bagnan police stations.

According to Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Khan, Anis was a member of ISF and also protested against the implementation of CAA and NRC in the state.

It can be recalled that in 2013, Sudipta Gupta, a post-graduate from Rabindra Bharati University, was killed in police custody following his arrest during a demonstration. Sudipta was a state committee member of the CPM’s students’ wing SFI. It is learned that Anis also did SFI before joining ISF.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:46 PM IST