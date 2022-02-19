Watch video: Missing dog's comeback is welcomed by Mumbai residents

The feeling of reunion with your loved one is unexplainable. When Mumbai based chawl residents got their dog went missing back, the happiness was in air.

Not sure on the locality, however, the welcoming gesture and cheerfulness having got their dog back on board is all that matters. The video has gone viral, since posted on Instagram.

In the video, we can see a dog seated in a Mumbai based taxi, and people around are shouting in enthusiasm to greet and welcome the canine back to its homely abode. A female is seen with the aarti plate to perform a holy ritual on its comeback, she also goes behind him to apply tilak and celebrate the occasion.

Several residents have stepped down onto grounds to seek the entry of the dog and they say in chorus, 'Whiskey', guessing that could be the doggo's name.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:18 PM IST