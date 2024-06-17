 West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Kanchenjunga Express Collision
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Kanchenjunga Express Collision

West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Kanchenjunga Express Collision

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Modi government for "utter mismanagement" of the Railway Ministry as he condoled the loss of lives in the West Bengal train accident.

"Extremely distressed by the Kanchenjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured," he said.

"The scenes of the accident are painful. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour of grief, we express our solidarity and condolences to each one of them. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Immediate and full compensation must be provided to the victims," he demanded.

Mallikarjun Kharge's Allegations Against Modi Govt

Kharge alleged that in the past 10 years, the Modi government has indulged in "utter mismanagement" of the Railway Ministry.

"As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Government has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of 'Camera-driven' self-promotion," the Congress chief claimed.

Read Also
West Bengal Train Tragedy: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desks At Several Stations; Check...
article-image

"Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality," he alleged.

"Make no mistake, we will remain persistent with our questions and shall make the Modi Government accountable for its criminal abandonment of the Indian Railways," Kharge said.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Strict Action Against Those Found Guilty In NEET UG...

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Strict Action Against Those Found Guilty In NEET UG...

Four Solar Parks Of 2950 MW To Be Set Up In Rajasthan

Four Solar Parks Of 2950 MW To Be Set Up In Rajasthan

West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President...

West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President...

'Raja Mahal': TDP MLA Corners Jagan Mohan Reddy Over 'Lavish' Rushikonda Buildings Allegedly Worth...

'Raja Mahal': TDP MLA Corners Jagan Mohan Reddy Over 'Lavish' Rushikonda Buildings Allegedly Worth...

Dead Snake, Expired Bread Allegedly Served In Meal At Bihar Govt College; Scary Visuals Surface

Dead Snake, Expired Bread Allegedly Served In Meal At Bihar Govt College; Scary Visuals Surface