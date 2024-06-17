Four Solar Parks Of 2950 MW To Be Set Up In Rajasthan

Representative Image | FPJ Library

Jaipur: Enhancing its solar power production capacity, the Rajasthan government has approved four solar parks of 2950 MW in different parts of the state. A total of 5690 hectares of land has been allotted by the state government to set up these parks in the state.

According to the proposal, 4780 hectares of land shall be allocated for Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company to establish three solar parks of 2450 MW in Bikaner district. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has also approved a land allotment of 910 hectares to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited to establish a 500 MW solar project in Phalodi district.

Plan for Bikaner

In Bikaner district, two solar parks of 1000 MW each and one solar park of 450 MW will be established. The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation will develop these solar parks in three phases under the Solar Park Scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the central government while the 500 MW solar project in Phalodi district will be established by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited.

Read Also SJVN secures 200 MW Solar Project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat

Bikaner and Phalodi are the areas of west Rajasthan where the solar radiation remains for almost 330–335 days a year. The Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has stated that these solar projects will make Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector and will set a milestone in the state's development. He said that these projects will create jobs locally and give new momentum to economic activities in the region.

Sharma mentioned that these solar projects will also play a significant role in environmental conservation by reducing annual carbon emissions by approximately 200,000 tons. These solar parks will utilize state-of-the-art solar panels and grid technology to augment the energy production capacity. He added that these projects would attract investments of around Rs 10,000 crore.