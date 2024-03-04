SJVN secures 200 MW Solar Project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat

SJVN through its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), has secured 200 MW Solar Project at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit in an e-Reverse Auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

This project is to be developed by SGEL on Build Own and Operate basis at the tentative development cost of Rs 1100 Crore. SJVN bagged the 200 MW capacity in the tariff based competitive bidding for development of solar projects in the 1125 MW Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) Solar Park at Khavda, Gujarat.

Smt. Geeta Kapur Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, informed that the project is expected to generate about 504 million units in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 11732 million units. As per Request for Selection (RfS), the project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of Power Purchase Agreement which shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 574868 Tonnes of carbon emission.

SJVN, a leading Power CPSE is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.