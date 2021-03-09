Kolkata: Railway officials failed to provide map of building, says Mamata Banerjee after 9 killed in ER HQ fire

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that railways officials failed to provide a map to the building as a fire was raging on at the Eastern Railway office at Strand Road.
At least five firefighters along with security personnel of the Deputy Safety Commissioner and one RPF personnel died due to the fire on the 13 th floor of the building, officials said.
"The property belongs to railways, it's their responsibility but they were unable to provide map of building. I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from railways has come here," Mamata said.
Responding to the charge, Eastern Railway General Manager, Manoj Joshi, said there was a possibility that no map was available.
"Officers of railways were present there, efforts were being made for whatever was required. Maybe any map wasn't made available immediately, staff members of railways were present to guide about the building," Joshi said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the spot late evening and announced 10 lakh rupees ex-gratia and state government services to the families of those who died.
Railways has stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined as the office had adequate measures to beat the fire. KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra were also seen at the spot.
West Bengal Minister of fire and emergency services, Sujit Bose said that four firefighters, two RPF personnel, and the ASI of Hare Street police station along with a Railway officer have died.
Mamata Banerjee later went to SSKM hospital and had instructed the hospital officials to conduct the autopsy at night itself.
Families of the deceased and missing people were also seen reaching the state government-run SSKM hospital after getting the news.
Meanwhile, the Forensic team and a special investigation team formed by the West Bengal fire and Emergency service department will visit the spot on Tuesday morning to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.
The central government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due tothe tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office said.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said.
"Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 railways personnel & a police ASI who were fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.
