Kolkata: Railway officials failed to provide map of building, says Mamata Banerjee after 9 killed in ER HQ fire

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that railways officials failed to provide a map to the building as a fire was raging on at the Eastern Railway office at Strand Road.

At least five firefighters along with security personnel of the Deputy Safety Commissioner and one RPF personnel died due to the fire on the 13 th floor of the building, officials said.

"The property belongs to railways, it's their responsibility but they were unable to provide map of building. I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from railways has come here," Mamata said.

Responding to the charge, Eastern Railway General Manager, Manoj Joshi, said there was a possibility that no map was available.

"Officers of railways were present there, efforts were being made for whatever was required. Maybe any map wasn't made available immediately, staff members of railways were present to guide about the building," Joshi said.