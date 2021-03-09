Kolkata: Death toll in Strand Road Eastern Railway building fire rises to 9

Kolkata: The massive fire at the Eastern Railway office at Strand Road claimed at least nine lives and also left several injured.

According to firefighters, at least five firefighters along with security personnel of the Deputy Safety Commissioner and one RPF personnel died due to the fire on the 13 th floor of the building.

“Though the fire is under control now it has killed five of our workers. 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the space being narrow the hydraulic ladders took time to get set," mentioned a firefighter.

However, the sources from Eastern Railway stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined as the office had adequate measures to beat the fire.

According to a local lady Mina Das, many people have died inside due to suffocation.