Roar of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Khela Hobe’ echoes in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

Kolkata: The visitors in the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting across all districts were seen wearing masks of Modi and amidst chant of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), most of them claimed that the BJP can only bring ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) in Bengal to uplift the status of the poor.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sunil Battabyal of Nandigram who was seen wearing a mask of Modi said that he was stuck in Karnataka during the lockdown and it is because of BJP he could reach back to his hometown Nandigram.

“The BJP allowed a special train for which I could unite with my parents. Moreover, Suvendu Adhikari has done a lot for Nandigram so if he is in the saffron camp then my full family’s support is with BJP,” said Sunil while chanting ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’.

While singing the BJP’s theme song sung by Union Minister Babul Supriyo for 2019 parliament election, Md. Jalauddin of Mecheda said that the atrocities of TMC has taken away several lives that includes his father, for which he will support the saffron camp and also claimed that the ‘appeasement’ of the TMC for minorities is fake.

At a time when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP doesn’t just announce schemes but also implements it.

Notably, the crowd in the Brigade Parade Ground was seen in high spirits whenever the Prime Minister gave his speech in Bengali.

Not a single person missed the smile and for someone it was an honour that the prime minister is speaking Bengali.

A section of people at the rally, who were seen in fancy dresses, claimed that all Hindus have the right to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, whom the West Bengal Chief Minister despite being a Hindu refrains from chanting.

“Despite being a Hindu, Mamata didi can wear hijab and fast during Ramadan. During Muharram the Durga idols are not allowed to immerse. But she has a problem only while taking Ram’s name. Whenever she chants the mantra of Saraswati and Durga most of the time she chants it wrong,” alleged Sumit Gangopadhyay.

Shiela Yadav, who was seen enjoying chicken curry and rice in front of BJP headquarter in Kolkata ahead of joining the brigade said that the BJP in her area always stands by the poor and also addresses it on time.

“During the lockdown we didn’t have money to even buy rice, the saffron camp cadres on hearing this got us free ration and assured us that they will continue to do so till someone from my family gets a job,” mentioned Sheila.

Asked that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also announced for free ration, to which the homemaker of Kanchrapara in Howrah district claimed that despite appealing in front of the TMC cadres of her area nobody helped them.

According to poll analysts, the Bengali connect of the BJP along with nurturing the ‘Hindu sentiments’ along with criticizing TMC of ‘appeasement’ is making a mark for the people in West Bengal.