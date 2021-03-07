Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's mega rally

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground at 2 pm. This is his first rally after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

Notably, Mithun Chakraborty was the Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2013, he had resigned from Rajya Sabha after his name got allegedly involved in the Sarada chit fund scam.

Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the veteran actor at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the meeting, Mithun was heard saying that they had a "spiritual discussion".