 Kolkata Police Constable Jyotish Debnath Dies In Road Accident Outside Eco Park, Two Injured
The deceased police Constable has been identified as Jyotish Debnath (38) who was posted at Eco Park Police Station under Biddhannagar Police Commissionerate. Another civic volunteer and a biker were seriously injured in the accident and their condition is said to be critical.

Monday, September 22, 2025
One on-duty police Constable died while two others were injured in a road accident outside Eco Park in New Town near Kolkata on Sunday night. | Representational Image

Kolkata: One on-duty police Constable died while two others were injured in a road accident outside Eco Park in New Town near Kolkata on Sunday night, the police informed on Monday morning.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10:30 P.M. near Gate No. 2 of Eco Park when Debnath, and a civic volunteer, were patrolling the service road on their bicycles.

The police said, a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the Constable, leaving him critically injured. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors said that he died due to excessive bleeding.

A civic volunteer named Sunil Rajbhar and a motorcyclist were also injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment. Two bicycles and a bike involved in the accident have been recovered. Police have cordoned off the accident site.

After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. The police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from the area to track down the driver of the killer vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner Police (New Town) of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, Manav Singa said, "The Constable was on cycle patrol when a speeding vehicle hit him. We are reviewing all CCTV footage and every effort is being made to arrest the accused.”

The accident that took place outside a popular tourist spot has raise concerns over reckless driving in the city. With Durga Puja just around the corner, there is a tendency of rash driving among revellers, especially who go out late at night for pandal hopping.

Following Sunday's accident, the police said they will hold strict surveillance on city roads to check reckless driving during Durga puja days.

