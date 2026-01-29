 Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹76 Lakh For Minister Mohammad Azharuddin’s Residence Renovation
Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹76 Lakh For Minister Mohammad Azharuddin's Residence Renovation

Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹76 Lakh For Minister Mohammad Azharuddin’s Residence Renovation

The Telangana government has approved ₹76 lakh for repair and renovation of Minister’s Quarters No. 29 in Banjara Hills, recently allotted to Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin. The work includes waterproofing, tiling, windows, a modular kitchen and painting. The building had remained vacant for nearly 15 years.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Mohammed Azharuddin | File Pic

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government has come under public scrutiny after approving a whopping ₹76 lakh for repair and renovation works at Minister’s Quarters No. 29 in Banjara Hills, an official government residence recently allotted to former Indian men’s cricket team captain and newly inducted Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin.

According to official orders issued by the Roads and Buildings Department, the funds have been sanctioned under the capital outlay for government residential buildings.

The government order states that the work includes comprehensive repairs such as waterproofing the roof slab, floor tiling, UPVC window installation, modular kitchen installation, wall repairs and painting, among other renovations.

Reportedly, the building had remained vacant for around one and a half decades and had fallen into disrepair before it was allotted to the minister. Over the past two weeks, the state government has reportedly cleared more than ₹1 crore for renovation and sanitary works across official residences of ministers, including ₹30 lakh for upgrades at the Health Minister’s official bungalow.

