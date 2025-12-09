 'BCCI Should Take Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Services': Azharuddin After Ro-Ko Shine Against South Africa - VIDEO
'BCCI Should Take Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Services': Azharuddin After Ro-Ko Shine Against South Africa - VIDEO

Former India captain and Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's strong performance during the ODIs against South Africa. He also said that the team must continue to use their experience in ODI cricket and Test matches, this will benefit the young cricketers.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
'Indian Team Should Take Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Services': Azharuddin After Ro-Ko Shine Against South Africa | X

Azharuddin said that both senior players were eager to play ODIs and proved their value once again. "It was a good performance. They both wanted to play ODIs, they are good players, naturally they played good. There is a lot of cricket left," he said.

Azharuddin's Message To BCCI

Azharuddin stressed that even though Kohli and Rohit have retired from Test cricket, India should still use their skills and leadership in the limited-overs format.

"They retired from the Tests, the team should take their services. Young players will benefit from their experience," he said, pointing out how crucial their guidance will be for the next generation.

Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal

He also appreciated young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s return to form, saying, "Yes, Yashasvi Jaiswal also played well after a long time."

With several big tournaments ahead, including ICC white-ball events, Azharuddin’s remarks underline a key message.

1. Virat and Rohit still have a lot to offer.

2. Their presence can stabilise the team.

3. Young players can grow faster under their mentorship.

As Ro-Ko continue to deliver strong performances, the call to keep them active in India’s ODI plans is gaining momentum.

Earlier, former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth also urged Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir not to hold back Ro-Ko after their power packed performance in the three match ODI series against South Africa. He said, "Ro-Ko ko Mat Roko. Because they are thousand times better than most of the players that are currently playing."

