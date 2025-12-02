 'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO

His remarks came just as both players made a striking return in the ODI series against South Africa, silencing doubts about their form and future ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Mumbai, December 02: Former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth has urged Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir not to hold back senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their striking return in first match of the ODI series against South Africa in Ranchi. The video of the former Indian cricketer is doing rounds on social media and the video is being widely shared on social media.

Rift In Dressing Room

His comments came amid rumours of rift between the two senior players and Gautam Gambhir. His statement has highlighted the deep respect he has for the two veterans and their command in Indian cricket.

While speaking during the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Sreesanth said the team management must continue supporting Rohit and Kohli.

'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko'

He said, "Gautam bhai aap coach ho aap kisi ko mat roko, especially Ro-Ko ko mat roko. Rohit aur Virat ka jo record hai behtareen hain aur jab tak woh khelna chahte hain unko khelne do. Because they are thousand times better than most of the players that are currently playing. So, I just want to say all the very best to Ro-Ko and please don't stop those brilliant legends Gauti." (Gautam bhai, you are the coach and you should not stop anyone, especially don't stop Ro-Ko. Rohit and Virat have outstanding records, and as long as they want to play, let them play)

Outstanding Performance

With their outstanding performance during the first ODI against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have silenced doubts about their fomr and their future ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

100-Plus Run Partnership

Rohit and Kohli together put up a marvellous 100-plus run partnership. Rohit Sharma showed aggressive intent with his half-century and Virat Kohli brought up a fine century. Their partnership confirmed Team India's victory and also reaffirmed batting core remains in strong hands.

