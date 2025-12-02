Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO

Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir | X

Ranchi, December 02: A video has surfaced on social media, sparking speculations and debates online over the dressing room environment of the Indian Cricket Team. The video shows Team India selector Pragyan Ojha involved in a serious discussion with the star Indian batter Virat Kohli at the airport. The footage has initiated online debate on social media and the users claim that everything is not right in the dressing room.

Team India landed in Raipur for the second ODI against South Africa which is scheduled to take place on December 3. Virat Kohli performed exceptionally well in the first ODI, scoring his 52nd century in the 50 overs format. His ton helped Team India defeat South Africa by 17 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The viral video from the airport shows that Virat Kohli is having a serious conversation with Pragyan Ojha at the airport and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is also seen only a few seats away. Rohit Sharma was also seen sitting in the front row facing them.

Pragyan Ojha was also spotted having a conversation with Gautam Gambhir at the airport and shaking hands with Rohit Sharma. However, it is not clear if Ojha spoke to Gautam Gambhir before or after speaking to Virat Kohli.

The timing of the video of the conversation has raised serious concerns among the fans as there are reports that tension is rising in the dressing room after a rift between Gautam Gambhir and senior players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, these discussions are impossible to take place in public.

The internet users are trying to guess what the discussion could be about. Earlier, videos have surfaced on social media fueling the speculations and concerns among the fans. A video showed Virat Kohli ignoring Gautam Gambhir while entering the dressing room after the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi.

Another video showed Virat Kohli skipping the cake-cutting celebration at the hotel after the match even after being called by the other players. The video showed that KL Rahul was cutting and Virat Kohli walked past them and refused to join the celebrations.

There are reports that Pragyan Ojha is along with Team India for the home series against South Africa and the other members of the selection committee are keeping a close watch over the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 matches.