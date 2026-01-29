 Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute; Internet Reacts
A woman in Palakkad, Kerala, halted traffic by performing namaz on busy BG Road near IMA Junction as a protest over a family property dispute. Despite public appeals, she refused to move. Police detained her to prevent mishap and restored traffic. The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising the act and others supporting her plea for justice

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

A dramatic incident unfolded in Palakkad, Kerala, on Wednesday afternoon when a woman began performing namaz in the middle of the busy BG Road near IMA Junction, briefly disrupting traffic and shocking commuters. The unusual protest quickly drew attention from passersby, motorists, and local residents.

Commuters try to intervene

Eyewitnesses said the woman calmly sat on the road and started praying, even as vehicles continued moving on both sides. Several people attempted to persuade her to shift to a safer location, citing traffic safety concerns, but she remained firm, refusing to move.

Police step in, woman detained

South City police reached the spot shortly after receiving alerts and took the woman into custody to prevent any mishap. Her family members were informed, and traffic flow was restored within a short time. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

During questioning, the woman reportedly told police that her act was a form of protest to draw attention to a long-standing family property dispute. She claimed her grievances had been ignored for a long time, prompting her to take this extreme step to seek justice and public attention.

Social media reactions pour in

The incident sparked intense debate on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions. While some criticised the act, calling it irresponsible and dangerous, others supported her, stating that it was a desperate protest by a woman allegedly fighting to reclaim her late husband’s property, which she claimed had been taken over by his relatives.

One user wrote, “Where is civic sense?” Another commented, “Disrupting traffic and risking lives is unacceptable. The authorities should act firmly.”
A third added, “This is a protest born out of helplessness. She deserves support and justice.”

Officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to understand the full circumstances behind the protest and the alleged property dispute. Further legal action, if necessary, will be decided after the investigation.

