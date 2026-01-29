Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh

Saurabh Joshi: BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh | X/ DD News Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday (January 29). Joshi secured 18 votes, while Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Yogesh Dhingra received 11 votes, and the Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi secured seven votes.

The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation. The voting was held under the supervision of presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi.

In the 35-member House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 18 councillors, the AAP has 11, and the Congress has six. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also voted for the Congress candidate. Notably, the Chandigarh MP has a voting right as an ex officio member of the 35-member municipal corporation.

Who is Saurabh Joshi?

Joshi is an elected councillor from Ward No. 12. Notably, Sectors 15, 16, 17 and 24 are covered under this ward. He won the three-cornered contest by defeating Dhingra and Gabi. Notably, the outcome of the Chandigarh mayor polls was shaped by the collapse of the AAP-Congress alliance. Joshi's mayoral term will be the fifth and the final one for the ongoing five-year term of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Jasmanpreet Singh became Senior Deputy Mayor, and Suman Sharma was elected Deputy Mayor. Last year, BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla won the mayor polls.

Ravneet Bittu's Reaction:

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulated Joshi. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Saurabh Joshi ji on being elected Mayor of Chandigarh from BJP. Wishing him a successful tenure in serving the people and taking Chandigarh to new heights of development and good governance," Bittu said.

BJP Chandigarh on Joshi's victory:

"Chandigarh has been blessed with strong, progressive, and visionary leadership. With the selection of Shri Saurabh Joshi Ji as the Mayor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the city's development will gain a new direction and momentum," the BJP unit said in an X post.

"Under his leadership, Chandigarh will establish new dimensions of progress, transparency, and public welfare. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Saurabh Joshi Ji," it added.