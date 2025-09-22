 Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea
The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire became severe due to its load of rice. The ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene. | X @ANI

Porbandar: A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene, said officials.

