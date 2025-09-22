Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea

A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene. | X @ANI

Porbandar: A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene, said officials.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty caught fire.



The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, loaded with rice and sugar, caught fire, and three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the… pic.twitter.com/30qIN02cv7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire became severe due to its load of rice. The ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.

More information is awaited.

