'PM Modi Wears Italian Glasses, Swiss Watch, Uses American Phone, German Car, Yet Talks Swadeshi': AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sultanpur: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his address to the nation. He criticised his advocacy for Swadeshi products and his handling of GST reforms.

Alleging hypocrisy in his lifestyle, AAP MP said to ANI, "PM Modi wears glasses from Italy, a watch from Switzerland, uses a phone from America, uses cars from Germany, and is loaded on foreign brands, and yet he tells people to use Swadeshi products."

पिछले 8 सालों में GST के नाम पर देश की जनता से लूटे गए लाखों करोड़ रुपए जनता के खातों में वापस करो। स्विट्जरलैंड की घड़ी, जर्मनी का पेन, इटली का चश्मा, अमेरिका का फ़ोन। विदेशी कार , हेलीकॉप्टर और विमान इस्तेमाल करने वाले मोदी जी आज स्वदेशी पर ज्ञान बांट रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/292Ob7EYLV — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 21, 2025

He further alleged that India continues to import goods worth crores from the US and China, yet PM Modi continues to advocate for the adoption of indigenous products. "It is a matter of regret that the country now faces a Prime Minister who has crippled the economy, broken the back of the common man, and even crippled foreign policy," Singh added.

#WATCH | Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation on GST reforms, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Today, Prime Minister Modi was seeking praise in the name of GST. When GST was introduced in 2017, the people of the country were told that Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/w4E8iyhlp1 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Singh also said that PM Modi sought praise in the name of GST. "When GST was introduced in 2017, the people of the country were told that Prime Minister Modi had brought a major revolution in the economy... In the last 8 years, crores of rupees have been taken from the people of the country in the name of tax... I want to ask why the burden of tax was imposed on the people of the country for 8 years?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of 'Shardiya Navaratri'.

"We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi... every shop should be adorned with Swadeshi products," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

Calling the GST reforms a "Bachat Utsav", Modi appealed to people to buy products made in India, saying they carry the hard work and "sweat" of the country's youth. "We should buy products that are Made-In-India... in which the hard work of our country's youth is involved... the sweat of our country's sons and daughters," he said.

