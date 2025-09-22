 'May This Sacred Festival Bring New Strength Into Everyone's Life': PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings
ANIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings for Navratri to the nation. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings for Navratri to the nation and wished for "new strength and faith" among the citizens.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di."

As each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom, PM Modi added that Monday is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

article-image

"Today, during Navratri, is a special day for the worship and rituals of Maa Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mata's affection and blessings, everyone's life may be filled with good fortune and good health," he wrote.

During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, later today, the Prime Minister will visit Tripura and perform pooja and darshan, and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

He will be on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public meeting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

