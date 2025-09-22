High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained - VIDEO

High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained (Screengrab) | X/@1K_Nazar

Kota: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Kota, where a young couple climbed onto the roof of a police jeep and created a high-voltage drama. The 22-year-old man is reported to be in an inebriated state. The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Rampura Police Station on Friday, September 19, was recorded on camera.

A video of the ruckus also surfaced online. The youth was arrested by the police. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the couple started running after seeing the police on Friday night. Cops became suspicious and they followed them.

Video Of The Incident:

The couple was then detained. However, instead of sitting in the police jeep, they climbed onto the vehicle's roof. For 10 minutes, the drama continued. The girl is reported to be a minor. In the viral video, the 17-year-old girl could be seen telling the cops that she would get the man down from the roof of the police jeep.

She also pleaded not to arrest her and the 22-year-old man. According to the report, the youth made the minor girl run from her home with him. The couple also behaved inappropriately. The couple was later pulled down by the police and the youth was detained. A case has been registered against the 22-year-old man for climbing onto the police vehicle and creating chaos.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Chaos In Bhopal By 'Drunk' Youths:

Last week, chaos erupted on Bhopal's VIP Road, just in front of Raja Bhoj’s statue where a group of youth allegedly intoxicated created nuisance on the famous stretch of Bhopal. A video of the incident went viral on internet. According to eyewitnesses, the accused arrived there on bikes, kicked and broke a roadside dustbin and later threw that into the upper lake. The incident not only disturbed the area but also posed risk to passerby.