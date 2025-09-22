 High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHigh-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained - VIDEO

High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained - VIDEO

A young couple climbed onto the roof of a police jeep and created a high-voltage drama in Rajasthan's Kota.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus; Detained (Screengrab) | X/@1K_Nazar

Kota: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Kota, where a young couple climbed onto the roof of a police jeep and created a high-voltage drama. The 22-year-old man is reported to be in an inebriated state. The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Rampura Police Station on Friday, September 19, was recorded on camera.

A video of the ruckus also surfaced online. The youth was arrested by the police. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the couple started running after seeing the police on Friday night. Cops became suspicious and they followed them.

Video Of The Incident:

The couple was then detained. However, instead of sitting in the police jeep, they climbed onto the vehicle's roof. For 10 minutes, the drama continued. The girl is reported to be a minor. In the viral video, the 17-year-old girl could be seen telling the cops that she would get the man down from the roof of the police jeep.

FPJ Shorts
22-Year-Old Woman Earning ₹60,000 A Month Quits Her Job For THIS Reason; Viral Video
22-Year-Old Woman Earning ₹60,000 A Month Quits Her Job For THIS Reason; Viral Video
Mumbai: Suspect In Mobile Theft Case Escapes Custody At Mahim Police Station; Investigation Launched
Mumbai: Suspect In Mobile Theft Case Escapes Custody At Mahim Police Station; Investigation Launched
Apple India Set For Record Festive Sales with 28% Growth As iPhone 17 Outpaces Previous Generation
Apple India Set For Record Festive Sales with 28% Growth As iPhone 17 Outpaces Previous Generation
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside

She also pleaded not to arrest her and the 22-year-old man. According to the report, the youth made the minor girl run from her home with him. The couple also behaved inappropriately. The couple was later pulled down by the police and the youth was detained. A case has been registered against the 22-year-old man for climbing onto the police vehicle and creating chaos.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Chaos In Bhopal By 'Drunk' Youths:

Last week, chaos erupted on Bhopal's VIP Road, just in front of Raja Bhoj’s statue where a group of youth allegedly intoxicated created nuisance on the famous stretch of Bhopal. A video of the incident went viral on internet. According to eyewitnesses, the accused arrived there on bikes, kicked and broke a roadside dustbin and later threw that into the upper lake. The incident not only disturbed the area but also posed risk to passerby.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus;...

High-Voltage Drama In Kota! 22-Year-Old Man, Minor Girl Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Create Ruckus;...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Memorial For Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg; Final Rites On...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Memorial For Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg; Final Rites On...

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia

Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift

Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift