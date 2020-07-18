Kolkata man arrested for rape and acid attack threats to 'Dil Bechara' actress Swastika Mukherjee

Kolkata: The Cyber Crime Department of Kolkata Police has arrested a Hoogly resident named Koushik Das for giving rape and acid attack threat to actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media. A journalist has also been arrested from Galsi, Bardhaman, for attributing a fake quote to the actress in a news story on his website www.smritinews.in.

"On June 26, days after my co-actor in the upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, there was a media report that falsely quoted me saying that suicides are now in fashion. Following this, there were fierce online attacks on me, including rape and death threats," said Swastika, on her verified Facebook account on Friday evening.

"I would like to inform you that the person behind the fake news posted on www.smritinews.in, Shuvam Chakraborty from Galsi, Bardhaman, Bengal has been arrested by the Kolkata Cyber Crime Department. He has accepted that he carried the false quote on the news portal and circulated it on social media," she added.