‘Enough is enough’: Rhea Chakraborty reports rape and death threat she received post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

It has been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. With some demanding CBI probe, to Mumbai Police summoning Bollywood biggies to investigate what triggered the actor to take such a drastic step; it has been chaotic.

However, the horrifying effect of this hullabaloo has been on Singh’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea shared a screenshot from her inbox, citing the kind of rape and death threats she has been receiving, ever since Sushant died.