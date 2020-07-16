‘Enough is enough’: Rhea Chakraborty reports rape and death threat she received post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

It has been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. With some demanding CBI probe, to Mumbai Police summoning Bollywood biggies to investigate what triggered the actor to take such a drastic step; it has been chaotic.
However, the horrifying effect of this hullabaloo has been on Singh’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Rhea shared a screenshot from her inbox, citing the kind of rape and death threats she has been receiving, ever since Sushant died.
“I was called a gold digger...I kept quiet, I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet, I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet, But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”
She further added, “Also I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”
On Tuesday, Rhea shared several pictures of herself with Singh and penned a heartfelt note alongside on one month of the actor’s death.
She wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions... an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
Rumours of Sushant and Rhea's relationship surfaced when they started going on trips together and also shared pictures with each other on social media.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)