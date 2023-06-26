Kolkata: HC Appoints Retd Judge To Probe Alleged Tampering Of Poll Papers

Calcutta HC | PTI

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday had dismissed Justice Amrita Sinha's order on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on alleged tampering and distortion of nomination documents of candidates for the panchayat polls.

After Justice Amrita Sinha ordered central agency probe over alleged tampering of documents concerning rural polls, the state government had moved the division bench following which the division bench dismissed the earlier order of single bench.

“The order impugned in this appeal is set aside only to the extent that it directs CBI investigation/enquiry. The other portions of the order remain untouched,” read the order.

The division bench of Calcutta High Court also said a retired judge will lead the probe in this regard.

Calcutta HC order:

“We appoint Justice Debi Prasad Dey (retired) a former Judge of this Court as a one man Commission under whose supervision the State Police shall conduct an enquiry as regards the allegations made by the writ petitioners in the present writ petition and a report shall be filed before the learned Single Judge for Her Ladyship's consideration. For this purpose, the Commission shall be at liberty to examine and/or cause to be examined such persons as the Commission may deem it necessary. Justice Dey has declined to accept any remuneration for acting as the one-man Commission as according to him, the assignment involves rendering social service in public interest.

"We deeply appreciate such a gesture and express our gratitude to him for accepting this assignment. The State administration will provide all logistic support to Justice Dey including providing an air-conditioned office room, an airconditioned motor car with chauffeur, a stenographer and such other facilities as may be reasonably necessary for carrying out the assignment,” further read the order.

Read Also Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse In School