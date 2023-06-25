 West Bengal: 2 Goods Train Collide In Bankura, 12 Bogies Derailed; Visuals Surface
A goods train entered loop line instead of main line and collided with another stationary goods train already on the track, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
The goods train collided near Ondagram station in West Bengal | ANI

A collision occurred between two goods train near Ondagram or Onda railway station in West Bengal on Sunday, June 25 at 4 am. A goods train entered loop line instead of main line and collided with another stationary goods train on the track, bringing back the memories of the tragic Balasore train accident of June 2. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. More details awaited.

Visuals from Onda Station near West Bengal's Bankura where the two goods trains collided.

West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

According to the latest reports, the loco pilot of the goods train has been injured. Operations on the rail line has been halted and officials are reaching the accident spot.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

