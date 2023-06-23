 Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse In School
The incident happened at a well-known girls' school at Sarat Bose Road. The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse In School | File photo

Kolkata: A class 12 student of a school in Kolkata died after collapsing on the campus on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at a well-known girls' school at Sarat Bose Road, they said.

The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said.

"She was then attended by the school doctor who found her pulse rate to be very low. She was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby Belle Vue Clinic," a police officer said.

A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The girl was a resident of Nawab Sirajul Islam Lane in Taltala, he added.

"It's still not known whether the girl was suffering from any illness. It seems that she died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact reason behind her death could be known only after the completion of the post-mortem," the officer said.

Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse In School

Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse In School

